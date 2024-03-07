School heads to decide on measures vs extreme heat

School heads have the prerogative to adopt strategies to mitigate the impact of the extreme heat brought by the El Niño phenomenon in their respective schools, Ian Arnaiz, spokesperson of the Department of Education-Division of Negros Occidental, said Thursday, March 7.

"It will depend on the actual conditions of their schools. There is no rule that applies to all," Arnaiz said.

The pronouncement comes after concerns were raised by parents about the condition of class rooms, especially in public schools, amid the rise in temperature caused by the El Niño phenomenon.

Arnaiz said they can shorten classes if needed.

"Schools are required to submit a learning continuity plan like last school year. The conditions of schools in the mountain areas are different from the low lying areas," he pointed out.

Arnaiz said school heads are given the discretion to decide for themselves.

"We expect that by April, the schools will submit their strategies on how they will adapt as the heat index continues to rise," he added.

The Division Health Unit has not yet received alarming reports of sick students except for reports of flu cases, he said.

As to the lifting of the use of school uniforms, Arnaiz said the DepEd has "a no uniform" policy.

"They can use it to alleviate the heat inside the classrooms; schools are allowed to do so, as long as the clothes are decent," he also said.

Based on Pag-asa's advisory, heat index in Visayas and Mindanao may reach 42 degrees celsius from March to April.*