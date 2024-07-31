School principal in critical condition after falling off the roof

A school principal of a public elementary school in Moises Padilla is currently in critical condition at a private hospital in Bacolod City after falling off the roof of the school on Sunday.

Ian Arnold Arnaiz, spokesperson of DEPED Negros Occidental Division identified the victim as 61- year old Reynaldo Mojares, principal 1 of the Guinpanaan Elementary School in Moises Padilla.

Arnaiz said on Tuesday, July 30 that Mojares with several teachers went to the school on Sunday to do last-minute cleaning before classes start on July 29.

He added that the principal climbed on a roof after seeing that there were still falling leaves that needed to be cleared.

However, when he went down the stairs it slid, and no one was there to help him. Arnaiz said Mojares sustained injuries in his head. Mojares is nearing retirement already, Arnaiz added. ( TDE)