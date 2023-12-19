SEA TRIPS HALTED | Classes suspended in Bacolod; passengers stranded due to ‘Kabayan’

Classes in all levels have been suspended here as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 all over Negros Occidental due to Tropical Depression Kabayan as of 11 a.m. Monday.

“‘Kabayan’ will continue to bring heavy rains and inclement weather conditions, thereby increasing the risks of flooding and rain-induced landslides over various areas of the city,” Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said in his Executive Order 071.

This week, however, only private schools still have classes in the city as the Christmas break for all public schools already started on Monday, based on Department of Education Order 22.

Cancellation of sea travel to the neighboring provinces of Cebu and Iloilo as well as Metro Manila left almost a thousand passengers stranded in various ports, data from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) showed.

A sea travel advisory issued by the Coast Guard District-Western Visayas indicated the continued suspension of trips in various sea routes in northern Negros as of 11 a.m. Monday.

These include trips between the cities of Cadiz, Sagay and Escalante in Negros Occidental and Toledo City, Tabuelan town and Bantayan Island in Cebu.

Trips between Bacolod City and Iloilo City and Dumangas, Iloilo, E.B. Magalona, Negros Occidental and Ajuy, Iloilo, and Pulupandan, Negros Occidental and Sibunag, Guimaras were also suspended.

Data showed that in Bacolod City, 586 passengers have been stranded; San Carlos City, 186; Escalante City, 153; and Sagay City, 43.

Commander Joe Luviz Mercurio, chief of Coast Guard Station-Northern Negros Occidental, said there has been a slight increase in the number of passengers as the Yuletide season starts.

“It is with regret that we have to cancel the trips. To the passengers affected by the bad weather, they can seek shelter in the facility of the Philippine Ports Authority and the local government units also provide centers for them to stay in. They can approach the PCG units and the PPA personnel,” he added.

Based on the rainfall advisory issued by PAGASA, “light to moderate with at times heavy rains” are expected over Negros Occidental, Guimaras, Iloilo, Antique and Capiz by Monday afternoon. (PNA)