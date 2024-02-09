February is the season of love.

Obviously, February 14 is Valentine’s Day. We are all aware that this day is the couples’ day where they show extra love to their partners (although, I believe this can be done every day).

There are many other forms of love. The story of St. Benedict and St. Scholastica, twin saints, is inspirational. They are children of wealthy parents, yet they became religious persons – St. Benedict, a monk who founded the Benedictine order and St. Scholastica, foundress of the Benedictine nuns. They would meet once a year to talk and to pray together. One time, when St. Benedict said he will leave, St. Scholastica asked him to stay but he refused. St. Scholastica prayed to God to let him stay. A thunderstorm struck and they had more time together. That meeting was their last. Three days later, St. Benedict found a white dove in his window and knew it was the soul of his sister. Months later, he also passed away. Siblings’ love is awesome! I am blessed to have a brother and a sister. Incidentally, February 10 is St. Scholastica’s feast day. Cheers to the Kolasas!

Having our parents’ love is a godsend. Sadly, there are parents who abandon and neglect their children. Many are fortunate to have loving parents. No matter what we do and do not know, they give us unconditional love.

Spiritually, our Mother Mary, on February 11, 1858, appeared to 14-year-old Bernadette Soubirous of Lourdes, France. Bernadette later became St. Bernadette. Mama Mary, as the Lady of Lourdes, and Bernadette prayed the rosary together. One time, our Lady asked Bernadette to dig in the ground and a water stream was found. This Holy Ground became a place of prayer and miracles. Many miraculous healed from their sickness. St. John Paul II established that February 11 is the World Day of the Sick in 1992. Roman Catholics are requested to pray for all who are sick and suffering.

The Lady of Lourdes also said that God, our Father has so loved us that He gave His Son Jesus Christ to save us. This is the message of the Cross, "mystery of death and of glory." The cross reminds us of God’s love and there is no true love without suffering, there is no gift of life without pain.

Lent is scheduled to start on Wednesday, February 14 on Valentine’s Day. Ash Wednesday is on Valentine’s Day. Lent is a 40-day period from Ash Wednesday and before Easter Sunday. Ashes are imposed on us Roman Catholics to remind us that we are dust and to dust we shall return. This is the time to pray more, to share and serve further and to practice fasting. We forgive people who hurt us and ask forgiveness from the people we hurt. Going to confession is highly recommended.

The Bacolaodiat Festival is here! We show our love for others, specifically for our Chinese ancestors and friends. This festival gave us the chance to enjoy a long weekend. Kung Hei Fat Choi!

Be reminded that February 14 is for everyone, not just for couples but for those who can give love to many. We have many models of love. Let us give love every day, not just Valentine’s Day and yes, on Christmas, too. Every day!

Have a great weekend!*