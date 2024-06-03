Second district officials to join Romualdez's party

Local officials of Negros Occidental's second district are set to join Lakas-CMD, the political party of House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Cadiz City Mayor Salvador Escalante Jr. said over the weekend.

"It's the promise of Second District Rep. Alfredo “Thirdy” Marañon III to Romualdez," Escalante said.

He said there is an alliance between Lakas-CMD and the National Unity Party (NUP). Marañon has been a member of NUP.

Escalante said that aside from him, Manapla Mayor Manuel Escalante, Sagay City Mayor Narwin Javelosa, and other second district officials will follow the advice of Marañon about joining the Lakas party.

Meanwhile, Escalante, who is the secretary general of the United Negros Alliance (Unega), said they would probably call for a final meeting with their members at the end of June or July.

He said there is a locality where their members will run against each other in the coming election.

Moises Padilla Mayor Ella Garcia-Yulo is said to be challenged by her vice mayor, Ian Villaflor, in the 2025 elections.

In the province, Unega has 13 members. Two mayors are independent, while the other mayors belong to Love Negros.*