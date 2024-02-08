‘SecuRE Negros step in right direction’

Multi-sectoral organizations welcomed the recently-launched campaign of the provincial government of Negros Occidental on power security through renewable energy, dubbing it a “step in the right direction.”

Negrosanon Initiative for Climate and the Environment (Nice) conveyed that the SecuRE Negros campaign is an important step in the right direction that will help address the energy and climate crises as renewable energy (RE) presents a proven capacity of ensuring power security, lowering energy costs, and environmental sustainability.

“For years, advocates have always called for the development of an energy roadmap that maximizes the solar, biomass, and geothermal sources in the province since it has always been economically and environmentally more competitive than fossil fuel sources,” Joshua Villalobos of Nice said.

Moreover, they also emphasized the importance of a multistakeholder approach to the SecuRE Negros campaign noting that it is important in ensuring that all sectors of the society are consulted and included in developing the energy roadmap of the province.

“Electricity is everyone’s business. It is definitely a public interest, and it is just appropriate that all sectors of society, especially those that have been historically disregarded, are listened to and the people get the chance to have a say,” he added.

Meanwhile, the consumer group Freedom from Debt Coalition-Negros, led by long-time energy advocate Priscilla Goco, hopes that the energy roadmap will result to more affordable and accessible energy for every Negrosanons.

“This is a good initiative, and I hope through this, Negrosanons will now be able to reap the benefit of having installed renewable energy by having more affordable and cleaner energy,” Goco said.

Noting the contribution of advocates in the push for renewable energy, REpower Negros Coordinator Junjun Mojica noted that “the launch of the provincial government’s campaign is also a result of sustained climate and energy activism of many advocates and groups for decades.”

It can also be recalled that three Bishops also released a Collegial Statement to show support for the SecuRE Negros Project. It was endorsed and signed by Bishop Gerardo Alminaza from the Diocese of San Carlos, Bishop Patricio Buzon - Diocese of Bacolod, and Bishop Louie Galibines - Diocese of Kabankalan. (PR)