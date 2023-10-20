Self-care actions

October seems like the busiest time of the year for the City of Smiles.

For Roman Catholics, it is the rosary month. Masskara fever is on. Mental health events are scheduled.

Last October 13, during the feast of Our Lady of Fatima, the Marian Missionaries of the Holy Cross (MMHC) Murcia Community organized a rosary rally at the Murcia Sports and Cultural Center with the theme, "Maria, Iloy kag Modelo sang Sinodo nga Simbahan". It was attended by approximately five hundred people led by Mayor Gerry M. Rojas.

Many students, administrators and teachers from Catholic Ming Yuan College, Murcia National High School, Cansilayan Farm School, Minoyan National High School, and Paglaum Village National High School participated in the activity.

Members of the Volunteers in Prison Service (VIPS) also graced the occasion. Benefactors, sponsors, and friends also came. An inspirational talk was given by Rev. Fr. Claude Ma. Umali, MMHC, who emphasized the importance of Mama Mary as the mother of Jesus and as our Mother. Fr. Michael Ma. Cuenca, MMHC, in his homily, also reminded us that Catholics do not worship Mary, but we reach out to her as our Mother.

We ask for her intercession to Jesus. As children, we love our mothers (and fathers) so we can imagine the relationship between Mama Mary and her son Jesus. He also highlighted that the devil is afraid of Mama Mary. He encouraged the youth (and those present) to continue to pray the Holy Rosary. It was a meaningful day of singing, dancing, and praying.

The second Mental Health Summit with the topic "Maayong paminsaron simbolo sang tawhanon nga kinamatarong" was held on October 14, 2023, at the University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos. 94 participants, including advocates, students, and professionals from various institutions and organizations, attended this.

The keynote speakers of the Mental Health Summit were four brilliant experts in the field of Psychology. The morning session began with Dr. Rowena V. Bañes, RGC, RPsy, who spoke on "A psychologist's Journey in Courtrooms and Communities for the safety of Children and Women". It was followed by Dr. Grace Marie T. David, RGC, who discussed "The Compassionate Role of a School Counselor".

Third was Dr. Jose Jeffrey S. Puentespina, RGC, RPsy shared his experiences on "Shaping the Mind's and Futures: A Professor's Impact in the World of Psychology."

It then ended with an open forum which allowed the participants to actively engage with the speakers. The afternoon session included Dr. Johnny B. Decatoria, DAAETS, RPsy, who talked about the "Workshop on the Ethical Practice of Mental Health Professionals".

We welcome the delegates from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, attending the Philippine Guidance and Counseling Association (PGCA), Inc. 58th Midyear Conference on October 19-21, 2023.

This weekend is the peak of the MassKara Festival celebration. There are so many activities, so many to choose from. Let’s enjoy the festivities.

I usually watch the festivities online, however, I was given a VIP ticket to the PPO sa Masskara concert at SM City. The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra performed last Wednesday. Wow, it was truly amazing. They played familiar songs. People in the audience were singing and dancing in some of the pieces they played. My personal favorite was the selection of Sound of Music. The Sound of Music is our family’s favorite Broadway show.

Maria Margarita Floirendo, best known as Margie Moran, Miss Universe 1973, and currently the Vice Chairperson/Board of Trustees of the Cultural Center of the Philippines, was the one who brought them here in Bacolod City. We are grateful for her.

All these activities (attending a religious event, learning new things, and celebrating a festival) are self-care activities. If we recall, self-care is highly recommended for everyone. It is not selfish. It is a necessity to help yourself to prevent burnout, and other mental health concerns.

Let’s have fun this weekend. Take care, everyone.

Notes:

The MMHC Murcia Community is grateful to all those who contributed to the success of the rosary rally.

Thank you, Mental Health Negros, for providing a story and photos for this article.

Being grateful and expressing is also a self-care action.*