Self-confessed rebel yields firearm, explosives in Negros Oriental

A member of the Communist New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered to the police and yielded a firearm and explosives in Ayungon, Negros Oriental on Tuesday.

Lt. Stephen Polinar, Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office spokesperson, on Wednesday said the former rebel, whose name has been withheld for security reasons, is from Sitio Pisok, Barangay Buenavista in Himamaylan, Negros Occidental.

He surrendered to the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (2nd PMFC) in Barangay Carol-an, Ayungon, Polinar said.

The former rebel also handed over a short firearm with live rounds of ammunition, a hand grenade, and three other pieces of explosives.

He is now in the custody of the 2nd PMFC and will be turned over to the Philippine Army for proper disposition and facilitation for possible government assistance under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program. (PNA)