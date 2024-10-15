Selling, drinking liquors in MassKara festival sites allowed until 3 a.m.

Selling and drinking of liquors in the MassKara Festival sites in Bacolod City will only be allowed until 3 a.m.

This was after Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez issued Executive Order No. 54 or an order adopting the recommendation of the Coordinating Committee for Security Peace and Order concerns of MassKara Festival 2024.

Benitez, who issued the EO on October 11, said it is expected that an influx of a large number of local and international tourists will be arriving in Bacolod City to join the festivities.

He said under City Ordinance No. 358, Series of 2004, deadly weapons or similar instruments, are prohibited from being carried out outside of residence or workplace. Bacolod City will be celebrating the 45th Masskara Festival from October 12 to 27, 2024.

The mayor noted that City Ordinance No. 450, Series of 2007, which amended City Ordinance 1251 series of 1979, prohibited the sale of liquors/beers or other intoxicants to person/s below 18 years of age and provided penalties thereof.

“There is a need for the abovementioned ordinances to be strictly implemented to ensure the safety, security, and orderly conduct of the Masskara Festival,” Benitez said.

He said additionally, anticipating the need to coordinate with various government agencies to ensure an orderly and secure celebration of Masskara festivities, Executive Order No. 53, series of 2024 was issued creating the Coordinating Committee for the Security Peace and Order Concerns of Masskara Festival 2024.

Benitez said pointed barbeque sticks and other bladed weapon (except by the chef of Kiosks for culinary purposes),use of backpacks inside the festival sites, carrying bottled soft drinks and alcoholic drinks while roaming around inside the festival area, lighting of firecrackers (except authorized by the organizer/city); littering of garbage in the area, as well as pranks/jokes that can cause mass panic/ stampede, are prohibited inside the festival sites.

He said violation of the aforementioned guidelines by the stall owners will warrant the cancellation/revocation of special permits issued through the Yuhum Foundation by the City of Bacolod.

The Bacolod Yuhum Foundation has identified the festival sites, such as Bacolod City Public Plaza, Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC), Lacson Strip, and Megaworld's The Upper East. /MAP