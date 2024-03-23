Sen. Go to visit Himamaylan, check Super Health Center under construction

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go is set to visit Himamaylan City on March 23, Saturday, to inspect the ongoing construction of the Super Health Center and join the orientation of over 500 DOLE Tupad beneficiaries.

Sen. Go highlighted the construction of 31 Super Health Centers in Negros Occidental for the year 2022 to 2024, one of which will be in Brgy. Talaban, Himamaylan City.

“There will be two health centers that will rise in 6108 (area code of the city), the first of which will soon cater to the needs of Himamaylanons,” said Mayor Raymund Tongson.

Mayor Tongson said the city’s new Super Health Center in Brgy. Talaban, 77 percent of infrastructure has been completed, will contain multiple health facilities in one complex. A new x-ray facility will also be put up.

The construction of the consolidated medical services hubs in part of the Health Facilities Enhancement Program of the Department of Health.

The other Super Health Centers in the province will also soon finish construction in Cauayan town and the cities of Bacolod, Bago, Cadiz, Escalante, San Carlos City, Silay, Talisay, and Victorias.

The will also join the orientation of the over 500 beneficiaries of the flagship Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) at the Himamaylan City Hall.

He will also join Tongson and city officials in the blessing and inauguration of the newly constructed Talaban Bridge.

In the morning, Go will also join the Talaba Festival of Ilog town and orientation Tupad program beneficiaries. (PR)