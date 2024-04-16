Sen. Marcos tells SRA to place raw sugar price at P3K/LKG

Senator Imee Marcos told the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) to place the price of raw sugar to P3,000 per 50-kilo bag (LKG) for crop year 2024-2025.

Marcos, who is the guest speaker during the opening of the 28th Panaad Festival at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City Monday, April 15, said the price of sugar in the market is not going down and that she is wondering why the price this crop year has dropped to its present figure, between P2,500 to P2,800.

Marcos also said the sugar industry has a huge budget and in fact, the SRA is asking that the full annual budget of P2 billion based on the Sugarcane Development Law will be allocated to the industry in 2025.

She said that from the present budget of P500 million, the SRA wanted the full budget for 2025.

She also pointed out that prices of fuels, fertilizers and farm implements have been going up so it is ideal that the price of raw sugar will at least be at P3,000 per LKG or go back to the price in 2023.

Marcos said she is sure the Negrenses, especially the mayors, would be happy with the P3,000 per LKG price of raw sugar.

“Watch put Paul Azcona,” Marcos told the SRA administrator.*