Senate bet Chavit to give P500 monthly to minimum workers

Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis "Chavit" Singson said he will give a lifetime monthly subsidy of P500 to minimum workers from 18 years old if he is elected senator in the coming May 12, 2025 elections.

Singson said this kind of subsidy which he calls Chavit 500 or Universal Basic Income (UBI) will be the first legislation that he will sponsor once he becomes senator.

He said he would move to stop the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) because it is full of corruption and politicians are choosing the beneficiaries.

Singson with his daughter Partylist Rep. Richelle Singson of Ako Ilocano Ako was in Bacolod, on Sunday and met with Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer and other local officials in a private meeting.

Singson said he wants to help the nation that's why he is running for senator as an Independent candidate. Singson has served as president of the Governors League, Mayors League, and even Councilors League.

He said Ilocos Sur was one of the poorest provinces and a noted place for violence and killings before but it has become the fifth richest province in the country and has been very peaceful under his care as governor.

Singson was the governor of the province of Ilocos Sur, starting from 1972 until 1986, again from 1992 until 2001, and again from 2004 to 2007 and from 2010 until 2013.

Meanwhile, Singson said he will give the family of double gold Olympian Carlos Yulo P1 million. This is aside from the P5 million that he will give to Yulo if he comes to him with his family.

Until now Yulo did not get the P5 million. " The P5 million is still there and he can get it but he has to reconcile with his family. He has to forgive his mother and he has to become a good model," Singson added.

In a related development, Singson also revealed that they will launch his Banko Ng Masa in December. He said he planned to establish a Banko ng Masa and provide credit cards and bank accounts to every adult Filipino to address the financial exclusion of millions of Filipinos.

Singson said every Filipino age 18 years and above regardless of gender, religion, and economic status would be given a bank account and credit card.

He said his proposal, if implemented, would also benefit millions of overseas Filipino workers. Singson revealed that 77% of Filipinos do not have bank accounts and 91% do not have credit cards.

He said Filipinos will only download the Banko Ng Masa app on their mobile phones. (TDE)