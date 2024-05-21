Senate okays NEPC franchise

The Senate has officially approved the bill granting a franchise to the Negros Electric and Power Corporation (NEPC) to operate as a new distribution utility in Central Negros through a joint venture with Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco).

During the plenary session, the NEPC franchise, House Bill No. 9805, got 22 affirmative votes from the senators on Monday, May 20.

With the Senate's approval, the NEPC franchise will only await the signature of the president to become law.

Local officials are hoping the president will sign the measure into law and include the matter in his second State of the Nation Address this July.*