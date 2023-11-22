Senator explains delay of NIR bill

Senator Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito explained why the bill creating the Negros Island Region (NIR) is still pending in the Senate and has been delayed.

"There is no truth to the insinuation that the NIR bill is stuck in my committee. As I mentioned before, there were unforeseen circumstances like the death of the late Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and his successor, which delayed the process," Ejercito said in a statement sent to Sunstar Bacolod on Tuesday, November 21.

In fact, he said that he and Senate President Miguel Zubiri had already had a meeting with Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Negros Oriental Governor Manuela Sagarbarria in Manila two months ago.

"We just need to convince PBBM (President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.) of the viability, as he is apprehensive because of the cost of putting a new region will entail," Ejercito further explained.

"We don’t want to pass the measure only to be vetoed. That is why we are making sure all bases are covered," he added.*