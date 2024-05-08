Senior Citizens Commissioner visits San Carlos

National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) Cluster 4 Commissioner Dr. Mary Jean P. Loreche and Staff, arrived in the city and visited City Mayor Renato Y. Gustilo, May 8.

The visit focused on how NCSC can further support the city's efforts in serving the older adult community.

Dr. Loreche presented various programs designed to benefit local senior citizens, including the upcoming launch of Senior Citizen Community-based Care Centers (SC3C).

These centers aim to provide senior citizens with medical and palliative care, livelihood training, and disaster risk management support.

Dr. Loreche emphasized the crucial role of Local Chief Executives in driving these programs forward, highlighting the importance of their acceptance and understanding. She stressed that the success of initiatives like those proposed by NCSC depends on city leaders' active involvement and support.

She also thanked Mayor Gustilo and City Administrator Atty. Estefanio S. Libutan Jr. for accommodating their visit.

The collaborative effort between NCSC and local government aims to enhance support and services for senior citizens, ensuring their well-being and quality of life. (PR)