Senior citizens get 20,000 five-kilo bags of rice

The president of Grace Pharmacy, Ian Manuel Lo, representing the Dr. Manuel Lo Foundation, has donated 20,000 five-kilo bags of rice to the City of Bacolod.

The donation was made to the city's Mayor, Alfredo Abelardo "Albee" Benitez, and the Office of Bacolod City Lone District Representative, Greg Gasataya, in rites held at the Bacolod City Government Center on Tuesday afternoon, May 15.

The Lo family has made this donation on the occasion of their patriarch's 88th birthday.

Lo, along with his brother, Jonathan Lo of Merzci Pasalubong, and their mother, Mrs. Corazon Lo, the co-founder of Grace Pharmacy and Merzci, decided to donate instead of celebrating the patriarch's birthday as it would be more meaningful to see the senior citizens receiving the gift of rice in memory of Dr.

Manuel Lo's birthday, falls on May 19.

Ian Manuel Lo said that their father always believed that giving is a blessing.

He is always grateful to share God’s blessings with others. Thus, the family is continuing his legacy of giving and sharing it, especially with the identified beneficiaries, who are senior citizens.

The family hopes that this act of kindness and generosity will inspire others to do the same.

Furthermore, the Lo family chose to channel their donation through Benitez and Gasataya as they have the means to distribute the aid directly to the beneficiaries.*TDE/MAP