Serbisyo Caravan held in Cauayan

Residents of the Municipality of Cauayan and the neighboring towns availed of free government services and assistance from various national government agencies, Cauayan LGU, and the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental during the Serbisyo Caravan held in town, last July 17.

The activity aims to bring government assistance to marginalized communities and address issues and concerns through the provisions of government programs while ensuring sustainable development and promoting peace, through the Retooled Community Support Program (RCSP).

The provincial government conducted medical and dental services led by the Provincial Health Office.

The beneficiaries also received food packs, fruit seedlings, and other assistance through the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office and the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist.

Gov. Bong Lacson said that the RCSP is a great opportunity to address the root causes of local armed conflict and tensions by prioritizing the delivery of basic services and social development assistance, as well as facilitating participatory initiatives of all sectors in attaining the country’s peace agenda.

Also present at the activity were Board Members Jeffrey Tubola and Manuel Frederick Ko, Cauayan Mayor John Rey Tabujara, and other local officials.