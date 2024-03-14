Sereno: Choose to do good, fight for what is right

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno recently spoke to law students about her journey in the legal profession and instilled in them the value of persistence and doing good despite the bad that may come.

She shared a story about a victim of injustice who never lost hope despite experiencing double injustice.

Justice Sereno also reminded the young law students that every time they take a stand for justice, someone is winning and that their actions have an impact on the world and the greater mass of humanity.

Her talk was truly inspiring and a reminder to all of us that we can make a difference in the world if we persist and fight for what is right.

She was in Bacolod City on March 8 as guest speaker in a forum dubbed "Justice and Nation Building" held at the UNO-R Little Theater.

The event was organized by Toast Master International Division Director Mhel Enderes Sillador.

It was attended by more or less 200 law school students from UNO-R and University of St. La Salle.*