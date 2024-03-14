Bacolod

Sereno: Choose to do good, fight for what is right

Former Supreme Court Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno flanked by UNO-R School of Law Dean Dodie Turla (left) and Mhel Enderes Sillador (right) during the forum held at UNO-R on March 8.
Former Supreme Court Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno flanked by UNO-R School of Law Dean Dodie Turla (left) and Mhel Enderes Sillador (right) during the forum held at UNO-R on March 8.Carla N. Cañet photo
Former Justice Sereno receives the certificate of appreciation by UNO-R School of Law Dean Turla along with law school students of UNO-R and USLS.
Former Justice Sereno receives the certificate of appreciation by UNO-R School of Law Dean Turla along with law school students of UNO-R and USLS.Carla N. Cañet photo
More than 200 law students, professors, and lawyers attended the forum.
More than 200 law students, professors, and lawyers attended the forum. Carla N. Cañet photo
Group photo with former the former chief justice at the Little Theater of UNO-R
Group photo with former the former chief justice at the Little Theater of UNO-RCarla N. Cañet photo

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno recently spoke to law students about her journey in the legal profession and instilled in them the value of persistence and doing good despite the bad that may come. 

She shared a story about a victim of injustice who never lost hope despite experiencing double injustice. 

Justice Sereno also reminded the young law students that every time they take a stand for justice, someone is winning and that their actions have an impact on the world and the greater mass of humanity. 

Her talk was truly inspiring and a reminder to all of us that we can make a difference in the world if we persist and fight for what is right.

She was in Bacolod City on March 8 as guest speaker in a forum dubbed "Justice and Nation Building" held at the UNO-R Little Theater.

The event was organized by Toast Master International Division Director Mhel Enderes Sillador.

It was attended by more or less 200 law school students from UNO-R and University of St. La Salle.*

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph