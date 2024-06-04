Serving of notice to vacate to Manokan country tenants set

The Bacolod City Legal Office (CLO) will serve the demand letter or notice to vacate to 26 tenants of the Manokan Country on Tuesday, June 4, and occupy their temporary space at the terminal hub of the SM City for the construction of the Monakan Country building next month.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said he already tasked the CLO with serving the demand letter to the tenants, who earlier refused to transfer to the temporary space at the terminal hub.

He said the tenants should occupy their space at the terminal hub so that SM Prime Holdings Inc. can start the construction of the Manokan Country building.

He added that the tenants earlier sent a letter with the demands, but it was too late because SM Prime had already constructed their temporary space for the tenants.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said all the tenants will be given a demand letter to vacate the area.

He said they will be given 30 days to vacate so they can process their electrical and water connections.

He added that the tenants should settle their arrears at the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) to avail a space at the terminal hub.

On October 20, 2023, the city government of Bacolod signed a contract agreement with SM Prime for the redevelopment of the iconic Manokan Country.

The SM Prime has already turned over P131.89 million to the city government for the redevelopment of the iconic Manokan Country.

The P131.89 million represents seven years of advance rental payments for Manokan Country under the 40-year lease agreement with the city at an annual rental fee of P21.26 million, subject to a 5 percent escalation rate every three years.

Benitez said if the tenants refused to transfer at the terminal hub, they would do proper bidding for those who are interested in renting a stall.

"Those who will be given the award will also be those that will have the space once the Manokan Country is completed," he said.*