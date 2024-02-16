SETWA presents Sipaway ecotourism management, action plan

The president of the Sipaway Ecotourism Workers Association (SETWA), Allan Mancao, presented the Sipaway Ecotourism Management and Action Plan to San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo, February 15, at the City Mayor's Office.

The Ecotourism Management and Action Plan is SETWA’s guide on the various activities, projects, tour packages, and priorities to implement in Sipaway Island for effective visitor management, a safe tourist destination, an increase in job opportunities for a better quality of living, active participation of the community, and conservation of natural resources.

Mayor Gustilo responded positively to the proposal; assured them of support from the local government; and directed City Planning and Development Coordinator Engr. Magnolia Antonio to assess the proposal before finalization.

Gustilo added that for now, the LGU prioritizes road development on the island. He also suggested improving the food served to guests and holding activities to attract tourists.

Mayor Gustilo and Tourism Committee Chair Philip Gerard Maisog also commended the group for their dedication; advising them to cooperate in nurturing the island for sustainability.

Meanwhile, SETWA President Mancao said with the members' commitment and the various trainings they underwent, he is optimistic that the conduct of programs in Sipaway Island for tourists, which greatly help the residents, will be successful. He is thankful to Mayor Gustilo, City Planning and Development Coordinator Engr. Magnolia Antonio and Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) Chair on Tourism Philip Gerard Maisog for the positive response and support regarding the project proposal.

Tourism Operations Officer Jennifer Paran on the other hand, presented the SETWA background and accomplishment report.

SETWA officers Alan Mancao, president; Nestor Ecoy, vice president; Aiza Montenegro, secretary; April Honey Genon, treasurer; Hans Cang, auditor; Wilfredo Para-on and Virgilio Carballo, PIO; board members Josephine Fajardo, Luz Laspobres, Jerome Pescante, and Noel Suico also took their oath before City Mayor Gustilo.

Also present during the presentation were City Tourism Consultant Joselito Costas, Community Development Assistant of the Coastal Resource Management Division Melvin Maglayon, Executive Assistant to the City Mayor Airene Rose Gustilo, Livelihood Assessment Development Strengthening Program in-Charge Marlon Maglayon, and City Environment and Natural Resources Officer Engr. Loreto Sanchez. (PR)