Sexagenarian dies of dengue

A sexagenarian from Barangay Felisa, Bacolod City died of suspected dengue on July 30, 2024, Dr. Grace Tan, City Health Office (CHO)-Environmental Sanitation Division head, said on Wednesday, August 14.

Tan said the 68-year-old man suffered a fever on July 16 and was not admitted to a hospital.

She said the sexagenarian was the second fatality from January to August 3, 2024, or morbidity week 31.

She added the dengue cases in Bacolod City have increased 36.9 percent from January to August 3, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

Records from the City Health Office (CHO) showed that the city had 434 dengue cases with two fatalities from January 1 to August 3, 2024.

For the same period last year, there were only 317 cases and three deaths.

Of the 434 cases, Barangay Taculing topped the list with 60 followed by Barangay Bata with 41; Barangay Villamonte with 32 cashes; Barangays Granada, Estefania, Mansilingan with 27 cases each; Barangay Cabug, 24; Barangay Alijis, 21; Barangays Mandalagan and Banago with 20 cases each; Barangay Tangub,17; and Barangay Sum-ag with 16 cases.

Tan said the first fatality was recorded in Barangay Estefania, an 18-year-old female, on July 27.

She said the onset of illness in the patient was on July 17 and admitted to a hospital on July 21.

The CHO is now conducting indoor and outdoor residual spraying and fogging in areas with clustering cases and public places.

Tan said dengue still affects people of different ages, and genders through a bite of female infected mosquitoes.

She said mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus breed in non-moving, clear water in big or small containers, adding that patients with dengue easily get dehydrated leading to low blood pressure and shock.

Tan urged the public to follow the “4S” strategy which stands for search and destroy mosquito breeding sites, secure self-protection measures, seek early consultation, and support fogging or spraying./MAP