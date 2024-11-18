SGLG award inspires Local Government Units – Lacson

“The Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) 2024 award inspires us to continue and further improve our service to the Negrenses,” said Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, referring to the prestigious recognition the province received from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

In addition to the provincial government, twelve cities and six municipalities in Negros Occidental were also named SGLG 2024 awardees. Lacson expressed his pride in the recognition and reaffirmed the province's commitment to enhancing public service. “This recognition fuels our determination to serve the people of Negros Occidental with even greater dedication and excellence,” he added.

Lacson extended his congratulations and gratitude to the officials and staff of the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental, acknowledging their collective efforts in achieving the award. “In our pursuit to make our local government more responsive to the evolving needs of our province and people, we have embraced transformation, innovation, and enhanced coordination. We have also diligently implemented programs in line with our development agenda,” he said.

He further emphasized that the recognition of 18 local government units (LGUs) from Negros Occidental highlights the collective dedication of local leaders and their teams. “This achievement is a testament to their hard work and commitment to good governance,” Lacson noted.

The Governor also encouraged other LGUs in the province to draw inspiration from this success. “Let us all work hand in hand to make Negros Occidental a model of good governance,” Lacson said.

In addition to the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental, the other awardees include the cities of Bacolod, Bago, Cadiz, Escalante, Himamaylan, La Carlota, Sagay, San Carlos, Silay, Sipalay, Talisay, and Victorias. The municipalities recognized were EB Magalona, Hinigaran, Ilog, Isabela, La Castellana, and Manapla.

The SGLG is an institutionalized award, incentive, honor, and recognition program that promotes inclusive and people-oriented reforms. It aims to encourage local government units (LGUs) to adopt a culture of good governance, ensuring they remain accountable, efficient, and transparent in their service delivery.

The SGLG recognizes excellence in 10 critical governance areas: Financial Administration and Sustainability; Disaster Preparedness; Social Protection and Sensitivity; Health Compliance and Responsiveness; Programs for Sustainable Education; Business Friendliness and Competitiveness; Safety, Peace, and Order; Environmental Management; and Tourism, Heritage Development, and Culture. (TDE)