SIGNATURE CAMPAIGN ONGOING? | ‘People's initiative is constitutional,’ guv says on moves for charter change

"People's initiative is constitutional. Let it be a people's initiative," Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said on the reports of an ongoing signature campaign all over the country to change the Constitution.

Lacson said he will not lead the signature campaign amid moves for charter change (ChaCha).

"As an elected public official, I will not be actively leading these moves, but I will wait for the plebiscite and cast my vote," the governor added.

Lacson also challenged those who are claiming that money is being paid for those who will sign the petition to "come forward and present evidence to Comelec (Commission on Elections), or better yet, do not sign the petition if you are against it."

He added that he has no idea of any public official leading the signature campaign in Negros.

Reports have it that each voter is allegedly given P100 to sign a petition to amend the Constitution.*