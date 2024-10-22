Silay City OBO issues notice of violation for construction of NGC

The Silay City Office of the Building Officials has issued a notice of violation against the contractor for the construction of the city's new government center without the building permit.

Engineer Kent Torres, Head of Silay City OBO confirmed that his office has issued the notice of violation to Silver Dragon Construction, contractor of the Silay City NGC located in Hda. Maquina, Barangay Rizal, Silay City on Friday, October 18, 2024, for lack of building permit and building plans.

"Please be informed that an inspection conducted by this Office on October 15, 2024, of your building/structure/construction and premises located at the above address reveals the following violation/s of the National Building Code (PD 1096) and its Implementing Rules and Regulations," Torres stated in the notice. He cited Section301 - BUILDING PERMIT that clearly stated that "No person, firm or corporation, including any agency or instrumentality of the government, shall erect, construct, alter, repair, move, convert or demolish any building/structure or cause the same to be done without first obtaining a building permit therefore from the Office of the Building Official assigned in the place where the subject building/structure is located or the building work is to be done."

Torres said the contractor has until Wednesday to submit the required documents for compliance. The construction of the Silay NGC started in August this year, Torres said. The construction started despite that the NGC project is included in the congressional inquiry initiated by Abang Lingkod Partylist Rep. Stephen Paduano against Silay City Mayor Joedith Gallego over alleged irregularities in the bidding and implementation of the projects covered by the P1.4 billion loan availed by the city.

Paduano said the inquiry may start on November 4.

The investigation he said is based on the complaints filed against Gallego the members of the city's Bids and Awards Committee and other local officials before the Office of the Ombudsman. When asked about the ongoing construction of the NGC, Gallego said he is not aware yet of the construction.

"I have no idea. Maybe they are just doing the layout," Gallego said. Torres meanwhile said his office has not received any application for the building permit that's why they served the notice of violation. If the contractor fails to comply after three working days, the case will be referred to the City Legal Office, and that penalties shall be imposed against the contractor. (TDE)