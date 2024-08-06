SILAY LOKAL FOOTBALL CLUB Shines in Manila Youth Football League

Silay Lokal Football Club, a combination of children from Silay City and St. John's Institute, excelled in the Manila Youth Football League (MYFL) held on August 3 and 4, 2024.

Competing in the Mixed 2014 category, the team distinguished itself among 20 football clubs nationwide.

The journey of Silay Lokal Football Club in this league was noteworthy. Despite facing renowned opponents with local and international titles, the team demonstrated remarkable skill, teamwork, and determination under the guidance of Head Coach Jan Michael Centina and Coach Jun Jun Aguhayon.

Their efforts culminated in an exciting run to the quarter-finals, showcasing their strong spirit.

The athletes who brought pride to Silay Lokal and St. John's Institute include Beatriz Misa Lopue, Aneah Caitlin Marquillero Villalba, Elise Patria Francisco Santiago, Michael Richard Isaias P. Clark, Cassandra Maureen C. Jungco, Vince Hernando C. Jungco, Uzziah Pacol, Hezekiah Rapa, Dwayne Elijah Santiago, Charbel Jay Rojas, and Riesen Mars Velasco.

Their skills and teamwork were evident during their games at Chelsea Blue Pitch in Makati Circuit, Makati City.

Silay Lokal stands among the strongest teams in the Mixed U10 category. The competition in the MYFL was intense, with numerous established football clubs vying for the top positions. Silay Lokal's advancement to the quarter-finals is a testament to their hard work and dedication to their daily practice at Silay Football Pitch.

Their performance has not only brought pride to their respective schools but also highlighted the potential of young football talents from Silay City and Negros Occidental.

With their commendable performance in the MYFL, Silay Lokal Football Club has set a high benchmark for future tournaments.

The experience gained and lessons learned will undoubtedly serve as a foundation for future success.