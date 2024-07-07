Silay Mayor offers P25K reward to recover stolen painting

City Mayor Joedith Gallego has offered a P25,000 reward for anyone who could give information that could lead to the recovery of a stolen painting of national artist Fernando Amorsolo.

The painting was discovered missing after two groups of tourists visited the museum on July 3, with just one tour guide on duty. On Saturday morning, Gallego and Hofileña met at the museum to discuss the assistance the city government could provide in securing the museum.

Gallego instructed the Silay police, led by Lt. Col. Mark Anthony Darroca, to expedite the investigation. City tourism officer Gerle Sulmaca said that the Mango Harvesters painting was taken from the Hofileña Museum in the morning.

It's worth millions of pesos. Sulmaca said that a tour guide discovered the missing artwork. Police Lt. Col. Mark Anthony Darroca, Silay police chief, said that based on closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage, two persons - a woman and a man - were seen carting the painting away from the second floor of the museum in Barangay 1.

Darroca said that the suspects joined a group of six persons during a tour and left the museum with the painting in a bag after 15 minutes. (TDE)