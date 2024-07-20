Silay SP asks BAC, Ad Hoc members to shed light on the P500M NGC issue

The Sangguniang Panlungsod of Silay City is asking the members of the Ad hoc Committee and Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) to shed light on the controversial bidding of its New Government Center amounting to P500 million.

Based on the SP Resolution they requested the Ad Hoc Committee and BAC members during its regular session on August 5 to answer queries about the NGC project, especially on the bidding process.

Councilor Maximo Javelona said the resolution was made after the said officials failed to attend to the invitation of the SP during its previous session to shed light on the issue.

Silay City Mayor Joedith Gallego confirmed that the bidding for the NGC was already finished.

" If there is any question about the project they are free to file it," Gallego said.

The SP reportedly would like to shed light on the handling of the bidding process for the Silay City Government Center.

On July 2 July 3, and July 8, 2024, the BAC scheduled an ad hoc Technical Working Group (TWG) evaluation of a bidder for the project. Allegedly the evaluation revealed that the bidder did not meet the criteria but failure of bidding was not declared and the BAC chose to reschedule the evaluation to allegedly accommodate the bidder.

Based on the attendance sheets from the evaluation committee obtained by the local media it indicated that the evaluation was scheduled thrice and that despite the alleged failure of the bidder to meet the necessary criteria, the evaluation was rescheduled last July 8, 2024.

Two other bidders were unceremoniously disqualified from the process. (TDE)