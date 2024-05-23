Silay VM: No politics in opposition to Capitol's bulk water project

Silay City Vice Mayor Thomas Ledesma denied that politics is behind their opposition to the bulk water supply project of the Negros Occidental provincial government.

Ledesma representing the Silay City Sangguniang Panlungsod said Wednesday, May 22, they have come up with an official statement about their opposition to the project.

He also claimed they were not informed about the project that will tap the Embang and Malugo Rivers.

“As representatives of the people of Silay, we are duty-bound to extend with utmost diligence, all efforts needed to make the most beneficial decisions to protect the welfare of our people and our City, without giving consideration to politics or political influence, when our judgments require the enactment of legislative measures for the deliverance of our constituents from the harmful effects of natural or man-made calamities and disasters,” the SP stated.

The SP also stated that they want to protect the environment and impose appropriate penalties for acts that endanger the environment, such as dynamite fishing and other forms of destructive fishing and other activities that result in pollution, and acceleration of eutrophication of rivers and lakes.

The SP said it has not received to this date the copy of the Resolution of No Objection (RONO) from the different barangays directly affected by the said Negros Occidental Bulk Water Supply project.

They added that there are also several clarifications from the SP members which require clarification from the proponents of this project like whether or not this project will affect the commercial establishments, and factories in the city, who mainly depend in getting water supply from these rivers; whether or not this project will affect the agricultural sector of these barangays and the surrounding communities, as well as their livelihood programs namely: piggeries, poultry, various agricultural crops, and even the Hawaiian Sugar Central, a sugar mill in this city; whether or not this project will affect the existing Vivant Hydropower Plant's application whose location is also in Barangay Kapitan Ramon, and the possible impacts of this project to the environment, specifically to the rivers and surrounding communities, the statement further stated.

Ledesma said they never knew about the project despite several media reports from the very start of the project.

He also said the Silay City Water District has enough water supply and that they don't intend to get water from the capitol's project.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson earlier said all the stakeholders including the concerned localities have been informed and invited to participate in all the activities and processes related to the project.

He said the project will proceed especially the bidding for the bulk water project and that Silay City will also benefit from the project.

Several studies have been made that the two rivers are the best sources of potable water, Lacson added.*