Silay’s Golez-Gamboa tandem gets more support

Acting Negros Occidental Governor Jeffrey Ferrer confirmed Tuesday, May 28, that Love Negros and the United Negros Alliance will back the tandem of former Silay City mayor Mark Golez and Councilor Ryan Gamboa for mayor and vice mayor in the coming 2025 elections.

Ferrer said candidates who will be supported by Governor Eugenio Lacson will also be backed up by both political groups because of their alliance.

"Because we have been together when we won in the last election, our alliance continues and we will support candidates supported by the governor," Ferrer said.

The tandem of Golez and Gamboa was agreed upon during Team Asenso's meeting last Saturday, May 25, led by Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Benitez, Third District Rep. Jose Francisco Benitez, and Abang Lingkod party-list Rep. Stephen Paduano.

On the part of incumbent Mayor Joedith Gallego, he also confirmed Tuesday that he will team up with Vice Mayor Thomas Maynard Ledesma in the coming election and that they will field a full line-up, including six incumbent councilors.

Golez, on the other hand, said he appreciates Gamboa's decision to be his running mate and that they will also field a complete slate in the coming polls.

He said he has learned a lot from his defeat in the last 2022 election and that they will work hard and pray hard to be victorious in the coming election.

Meanwhile, Ferrer said, as far as the province is concerned, the Bulk Water Project of the province will proceed as it is scheduled to hold a bid for the project.

He said Silay City has not officially signified its objection to the project.

Ferrer is acting governor until May 31, as Lacson is on official travel in Japan for the graduation of some provincial scholars.

As to its position on the Bulk Water project of the province, Ledesma said the unanimous decision of the Sangguniang Panlungsod is to call for a hearing to be led by the committees on environment and barangay affairs.

The vice mayor said the members of the SP were not satisfied with the answers given by representatives of the Capitol and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) who attended their session on Monday, May 27.

"They gave inconsistent answers to the questions of the councilors. Their presentations were not comprehensive. We were not satisfied," he pointed out.*