Silliman U to host int’l economics confab

The Silliman University College of Business Administration, in partnership with the Council of Economics Educators (CECON), hosts the 27th National Conference and 6th International Conference on Economics Education in Southeast Asian Nations (ICEE-SEAN) on November 23 to 25.

With the theme, “Economics Education: Status and Future of Artificial Intelligence in Teaching and Learning among Southeast Asian Nations,” the conference uses the hybrid modality, catering to 150 online attendees and 50-60 on-site participants.

Among the keynote speakers are Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba of the Department of Trade and Industry; Dr. Agham Cuevas, the vice chancellor for academic affairs of the University of the Philippines at Los Baños; and Dr. Jose Mark Libre, commissioner of the Commission on Higher Education.

ICEE-SEAN also features Southeast Asian speakers, namely Mr. Ryan Soh, founder and chief executive of EDUFIED, Singapore; Dr. Achmad Yanu Alif Flanto of Universitas 17 Augustus 1945 (UNTAG) in Surabaya, Indonesia; and Assoc. Prof. Mohd Hanafin Ahmad Hijazi, the dean of the Faculty of Computing and Informatics at the Universiti Malaysia Sabah in Sabah, Malaysia.

Other resource speakers are Mr. Mennen Aracid of Ateneo de Manila, Dr. Dave Marcial of Silliman University, and Dr. Anna Liza Ramos of St. Michael’s College of Laguna.

CECON is a professional association of economics educators in the Philippines, which was registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission in 1997. It organizes the annual ICEE-SEAN to provide a platform for teachers to discuss pertinent issues and trends in the teaching and learning of economics. (PR)