Simple Christmas at SunStar Bacolod

The Sunstar Bacolod editorial, business, and production teams held their Christmas Party at Cafe Avo in Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City on December 16.

Editor-in-Chief Marchel Espina and Acting Business Manager Phem Villar led the celebration that resonated with simplicity and contentment.

The Christmas gathering was more of thanksgiving that the teams and the company were able to wither the challenges of the pandemic particularly its economic impact that has a lingering effect. And also the challenge of harmonizing the transition from being a legacy media to the use of a digital platform.

EIC Espina remained steadfast in taking the challenges head-on due to her commitment to journalism and media practice.

It was a meaningful moment for the teams to gather for the Christmas get-together.

Associate Editor Keith Brandon Cari-an prepared simple Christmas gifts for everyone that added fun and excitement.

The Sunstar Bacolod Team was driven to celebrate Christmas together.

Everyone was thankful for the resilient spirit that prevailed which gave the team reasons to work hard and be more relevant in the coming 2024.

Espina thanked everyone for their support and cooperation in 2023 and looking forward to it in 2024.*