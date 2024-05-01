Sine Negrense 2024 calls for entries

Sine Negrense: Negros Island Film Festival is now accepting entries for the 2024 edition.

Scheduled for the last week of November 2024, the festival aims to spotlight the finest independent films from Negros Island, Philippines.

The festival invites submissions from filmmakers who are residents of Negros Island and have produced a film that was shot on the island.

Entries of any genre, including narrative, documentary, animation, and experimental, are welcome.

All submitted films will undergo evaluation by a panel of industry professionals. Winners will receive cash prizes and the opportunity to be screened at other prominent film festivals nationwide.

The deadline for submissions is October 1, 2024. Filmmakers can submit their films by completing the online entry form and providing a link to their work.

For further details and to submit a film, please visit the festival's official website at www.sinenegrense.com.

Sine Negrense Negros Island Film Festival is an annual celebration of the creativity and talent of independent filmmakers from Negros Island, Philippines.

The festival serves as a vital platform for these filmmakers to exhibit their work and advance the local film industry. (PR)