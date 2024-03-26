Sinigayan 2024: acelebration, thanksgiving

The “Festival of Many Causes” has ended its five-day festivities highlighted with the opening of two important infrastructures that will ease government service and boosting the tourism activities in Sagay City.

On the 28th year of Sinigayan Festival, the city government have opened the 1,500-seater Sagay City Gymnasium and the operation of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Clearance Center, the only clearance center outside Bacolod City.

This opening added to the line-up of activities which included the operation of the four festival sites namely “Dagway Sagay Arts Village”, “Taliambong Food and Entertainment Village”, “Bugay Sagay Agro-Aqua Village”, and the “Sagay Livestock Village”.

During the festivities, Manila-based bands “Cup of Joe” performed at the opening night on March 15, while “Orange and Lemons” and “This Band” on the last day during the “Sinigayan Music Fest”.

NBI Director Atty. Medardo De Lemos have also graced the festival as the guest speaker together with various regional and national officials from the said agency.

In his speech, De Lemos that with the opening of the clearance center, he also eyes to create another NBI District in the province to save a lot of trouble and expense going to Bacolod for those who seek NBI clearance.

“If the NBI will have an extra resource, we will pour it to Sagay City,” he said as he vowed to lay plans in making a full NBI District Office.

The guest speaker also lauded the efforts of the city in terms of environmental efforts and preserving natural attractions in Sagay.

Meanwhile, Cluster 2 composed of Barangays Bato, Sewahon, Taba-ao, Plaridel and Lopez Jaena was the overall champion of “Sinigay sa Sagay Saot Para sa Dunang Manggad” Street and Arena Dance Competition.

During the street and arena dance competition, the cluster was also given special awards including Best in Streetdancing Costume, Best Saot sa Dunang Manggad, Best in Endurance, Best Choreographer, Best Designer, Best Visual Artist, Best in Props, and Best Recycled/Upcycled Accessories.

Following Cluster 2 is Cluster 3 composed of Barangays Poblacion 1, Bulanon, Vito, Rafaela Barrera, and Maquiling were declared 1st runner-up, and Cluster 1 composed of Barangays Old Sagay, Malubon, General Luna, Rizal, and Himoga-an Baybay as 2nd runner-up.

Cluster 3 was also given the Best in Merry Making award.

Dan Gabriel Cuenco and Gwen Chrisbell Velado was also declared as the Sinigaya Sa Sagay Hari and Hara, respectively.

Sinigayan Festival’s theme this year is “A Celebration of Joy and Thanksgiving” to highlight the triumphs that the city has achieved over the years.

Mayor Narciso Javelosa, Jr. said that as he looks back to 1996 when the festival started, there have been a lot of changes that makes Sagay a dynamic city.

He highlighted that a lot of growth and development have happened in the city in terms of social, cultural, and infrastructure to cope with the demands of time and the needs of our people.

The mayor also thanked NBI for giving Sagay a clearance center and the officials and persons who made it possible.

Neg. Occ. 2nd District Rep. Alfredo Maranon, III also said in his message that as Sagay celebrates its annual festival, may the people thank God for the blessings it gave to the city.

“In our preoccupation to notice the beautiful and good things that others have we fail to reflect on the things that we have”, the congressman said, adding “We forget to thank God for all the good things that we have and worst we tend to envy others for what they have.” (PR)