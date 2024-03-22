Siote to run for Talisay mayor in 2025

Former Talisay City vice mayor Samuel Siote confirmed Thursday, March 21, that he will return to politics in 2025.

Siote said he will run for mayor, with incumbent Councilor Gab Lizares Villacin as his running mate.

He also confirmed that former Third District representative Jose Carlos " Kako" Lacson will also make a come bank in the 2025 elections.

Siote said in his private capacity he has donated three classrooms in Catabla Elementary School in Barangay Zone 3 after he saw the need to address classroom shortage.

He also said the people of Talisay has been asking for change, which made him decide to make a come back and run for mayor in 2025.

Incumbent Mayor Neil Lizares will end his term in 2025.*