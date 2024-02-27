Sipalay artists take center stage at 5th Emagina Arts fest

The Local Government Unit of Sipalay City, in partnership with the local arts groups, Sigahum Artists Association, holds various activities as part of the 5th Emagina Arts Fest in celebration of the Sipalay City Arts Month.

Organized by the City Tourism Development and Promotion Office, the series of activities are made possible through the Emagina Arts Program geared to promote, hone, and showcase the local talents of Sipalaynons through the arts.

On Monday, February 26, the Emagina Visual Arts Exhibit Sigahum Visual Artists Association was officially opened at the Sipalay City Hall lobby which will run from Feb. 26 until March 27.

Meanwhile, a Kite Painting and Body Painting Workshop alongside an Orientation for the Pinta Lawas, Arte Biste, and Pinta Burador Competition of the City Multi-purpose Center (Tourism Building), Feb. 23.

In a display of artistic prowess, schools spanning elementary, secondary, and tertiary levels citywide are poised to engage in spirited competition across the designated categories. The activity was also in partnership with the Sigahum artists group.

Moreover, the city with the Sipalay City League of Choreographers, organized a two-day Dance Workshop, Feb. 24-25.

The said event drew the participation of 15 eager local individuals.

Joselito Vecinal, an experienced figure in the field of dance, lent his expertise as the resource person for the workshop.

Scheduled for March 8, the City Arts Month Culmination Activity, also known as “Adlaw sang Tali-ambong”, promises to be a highlight on the city's cultural calendar.*