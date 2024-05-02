Sipalay boy scouts undergo 2nd advancement ‘camporee’

The Boy Scouts of the Philippines, Division of Sipalay City, conducted its 2nd Advancement Division Boy Scout of the Philippines Camporee with the theme "Youth Engagement: Sustaining Relevance and Strengthening Resilience” at Camp Maria Gina Montilla-Lizares.

The camp began on Monday, April 29, and culminated onl May 1, 2024.

The camporee to promote the preparedness of young learners to be capable of doing useful things for themselves and others.

This event allows young learners to acquire new skills and knowledge in scoutcraft, including camping, first aid, and other similar skills.

The camporee also emphasizes the importance of teaching young learners important values such as patriotism, courage, self-reliance, and kindred virtues, which are fundamental for their growth and development. (PR)