Sipalay City celebrates local coops, grassroots groups

The Local Government Unit of Sipalay City, through its City Cooperative Development Office, is celebrating the Civil Society Organization Family Day and Oathtaking Ceremony 2023, December 17, 2023, at the Mayor Rodrigo G. Chua Memorial Center or Sipalay City Gymnasium.

The event is in line with the celebration of the city's Pasaway Handurawan Festival 2023 and 75th Founding Anniversary.

In her message, OIC-City Cooperative Development Office Sharon Gupalor said that the CSOs are the driving force behind community building and social cohesion.

“Through their efforts, they nurture a sense of belonging, breaking barriers that divide society, celebrate the richness of diversity and a more inclusive and harmonious urban landscape.”

Local Government Operations Officer III Janelle Maraya Paderog highlighted the importance of civil society organizations in the city.

She stated that civil society organizations contribute to social welfare and sustainable development by promoting citizen participation and addressing the needs and aspirations of urban communities.

“Civil society organizations bridge gaps in understanding and foster dialogue, helping to build trust and improving healthy and sustainable relationships.”

Kristoffer Vellaveto from the Integrated Farmers Association of Barangay San Jose is one of the lucky winners who won five hundred (500) pesos in the raffle prepared by the City Cooperative Office. (PR)