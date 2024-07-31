Sipalay City celebrates Nutrition Month

Fruits and veggiesThe Sipalay City Government through its City Health Office - City Nutrition Office, conducted a Nutrition Month Culminating Activity at Mayor Rodrigo G. Chua Memorial Gymnasium on July 29, 2024.

The event has featured a series of competitions that aim to promote nutrition awareness and encourage active lifestyles.

Participants showcased their creativity in crafting memorable and impactful messages related to nutrition, they also demonstrated their skills in preparing nutritious dishes that emphasized local ingredients and healthy cooking methods, the Zumba Contest brought participants to their feet, promoting physical activity as a key component of a healthy lifestyle, and the 17 barangays showcased various agricultural products and innovations that promote sustainable nutrition through their Agro booths.

Champions of the following competitions were: Agro Exhibit - Barangay Nauhang Slogan Contest - Barangay Canturay Mascot Contest - Barangay Manlucahoc BNS Backyard Garden Contest - Barangay Camindangan Communal Garden Contest - Barangay III Cooking Contest (Main Dish) - Barangay San Jose Cooking Contest (Beverage) - Barangay San Jose Cooking Contest (Dessert) - Barangay II Zumba Contest - Barangay San Jose.