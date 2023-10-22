Sipalay City conducts adolescent health symposium

The Local Government Unit of Sipalay through the Office of City Social Welfare Development (CSWDO) in collaboration with the Schools Division of Sipalay City, conducted a symposium, at NGC Conference Hall, today, on Oct. 17.

The Adolescent Health and Development (AHD) program focuses on improving the health of young people, aged 10-19, and provides educational and skill-building workshops and programs that help them navigate through from adolescence to adulthood.

The program utilizes a variety of age-appropriate curricula designed to prevent teenage pregnancy by helping youth understand the importance of abstaining from sexual activity and equipping them with skills to do so.

Additional prevention training and presentation include Alcohol and Drug Education, Development assets, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, and Statutory Rape.

Executive Assistant to the Mayor Rita R. Santes discussed teenage pregnancy and told students to manage every single activity that they interact with to avoid temptation. There is a right time and moment for things that you want and focus on studying to create your good career path, she added.

Police Master Sergeant Marianne M. Gidnap started her discussion with the quote: “alamin ang batas para ligtas”. Ms. Gidnap discussed the anti-Bastos law and reminded the students to study well and prepare for their future.

This symposium is attended by around 204 students from Gil Montilla National High School and Senior High together with their advisers, Kent Charles Arnibal, Roland Rey Alberastine, Meah Jel Histirillo, Chayin Gonzaga, Mary Grace Lumanog, Cherry Ann Rodriguez, Ma. Cleofe Amor Sarol, Joelinda Baylon. (PR)