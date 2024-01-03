Sipalay City promotes agroforestry, riverbank protection

The Sipalay City Environment and Natural Resources Office, in partnership with the City Social Welfare and Development Office, City Agriculture Office, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in the technical and financial support of the agroforestry projects gathered to celebrate the success two projects in the city.

The Sipalay ENRO led the program assessment and awarding ceremony for

Agroforestry Development Opportunity Project for Treasured Sipalaynon (ADOPTS) And Riverbank Protection, Rehabilitation and Advocacy Project (RIPRAP) last December 22, 2024.

The City Government of Sipalay honored the exemplary performing agroforestry partners who have shown immense dedication and hard work in complying with the requirements set in the memorandum of agreement and Farm Development Plan.

The following project partners received appreciation and awards: Lourdes Arivalo, Arlyn Cajolo, Nelia Escatlan, Rogelo Florencondia, Joeluise Maceda, Alfredo Magbanua, Kimberly Magbanua, Benny Marino, and Nene Villaruel from Brgy. Manulachoc, and Ernesto Tangyan from Brgy. Nabulao. (PR)