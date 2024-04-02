Sipalay establishes community tsunami alerting station

The Department of Science and Technology - Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS) in collaboration with the Local Government Unit of Sipalay City through the Sipalay City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) is establishing a pilot unit of the Community Tsunami Alerting Station (CTAS) into the Tsunami Early Warning System (TeWS) of the Philippines.

This integration aims to provide early warnings and alerts to communities in the event of a tsunami threat, thus allowing authorities to issue timely warnings and evacuate people to safety.

The plan is to educate at-risk communities about CTAS and its role in tsunami alerting and evacuation, thereby minimizing the loss of life and property damage caused by tsunamis through effective communication and preparedness measures.

This collaboration will be a significant step towards ensuring the safety and well-being of the community, and the Sipalay CDRRMO will make this possible.

The initiative has been accomplished through the joint efforts of the ten coastal barangays in the city, CDRRMO personnel, and the Department of Education Sipalay City Schools Division Office. (PR)