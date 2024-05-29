Sipalay farmers get P1-M agri package from DOLE

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Provincial Office, together with the Sipalay City Public Employment Office (PESO) and the Barangay Council of Gil Montilla, recently led the turnover ceremony of the Rice Mill and Agricultural Inputs Trading at Barangay Gil Montilla Gymnasium.

The Gil Montilla Small Water Irrigation System Association (GMSWISA) has been awarded last May 23 a generous P1-million support package from the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP).

This funding will be allocated towards the acquisition of a state-of-the-art rice milling facility and the procurement of agricultural inputs.

The primary objective of this substantial support is to fortify the agricultural sector, ensure food security, and catalyze economic growth in rural areas.

Senior Labor and Employment Officers Elmer Gimay and Rosalie Guilaran, Peso Manager Marry Ann Arguelles, City Agriculturist Lani Yanong, Sangguinang Panglungsod Members Claudio Bacatan, Rome Vargas, Ulysses Hisona, and Leslie Alejano, Punong Barangay Gemma Trio, and PESO staff were present. (PR)