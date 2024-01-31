Sipalay gets cattle multiplier farm project from DA-6

The Department of Agriculture Region VI formally turned over the Cattle Multiplier Farm Project to the Local Government Unit of Sipalay City through the City Veterinary Office on Friday, January 26, 2024, at the Livestock Breeding Center, Sitio Canlayuhan, Brgy. Gil Montilla.

This initiative is part of the Typhoon Odette Rehabilitation Program—Cattle Multiplier Farm Project, which aims to improve the production of cow's milk and develop the dairy industry in the city, which will contribute to economic growth and provide more opportunities for local farmers.

The tunrover was through the coordination of Unified National Artificial Insemination Program focal person Jairus Sirue.

Sangguniang Panlungsod Chairman of Agriculture, Rome Vargas, was also present. (PR)