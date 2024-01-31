Bacolod

Sipalay gets cattle multiplier farm project from DA-6

The Cattle Multiplier Farm Project is situated at the Sipalay City Livestock Breeding Center in Sitio Canlayuhan, Brgy. Gil Montilla. The Department of Agriculture Region VI formally turnover the project as part of the Typhoon Odette Rehabilitation Program. SIPALAY PIO PHOTO
The Department of Agriculture Region VI formally turned over the Cattle Multiplier Farm Project to the Local Government Unit of Sipalay City through the City Veterinary Office on Friday, January 26, 2024, at the Livestock Breeding Center, Sitio Canlayuhan, Brgy. Gil Montilla.

This initiative is part of the Typhoon Odette Rehabilitation Program—Cattle Multiplier Farm Project, which aims to improve the production of cow's milk and develop the dairy industry in the city, which will contribute to economic growth and provide more opportunities for local farmers.

The tunrover was through the coordination of Unified National Artificial Insemination Program focal person Jairus Sirue.

Sangguniang Panlungsod Chairman of Agriculture, Rome Vargas, was also present. (PR)

