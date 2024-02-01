Sipalay gov’t gives infrastructure, solar dryer to remote community

The City Government of Sipalay officially turnover the community center and stage, along with a solar dryer to aide in the livelihood of the community in Sitio Barasbarasan of Brgy. Manlucahoc, January 30.

The turnover ceremony was led by City Mayor Maria Gina Lizares together with Punong Barangay Sergio Libre, barangay council members, and more than 80 households in the sitio.

In her message, Lizares said that the city government programs to address malnutrition has been fruitful and that the city is no longer in the list of LGUs in the province with high rate of malnutrition.

She then introduced the Mobile Kitchen managed by the City Nutrition Office that will visit barangays to provide healthy meals and educate the community about malnutrition.

She assured the attendees that the city government under her administration will continue to provide projects and programs needed by Sipalaynons.

Mayor Gina also distributed 150 packs of school supplies to the elementary students in the sitio.

Executive Assistants to the City Mayor Dionilo Bogtae and Bobby Domingo, Jr., and the Charlie Company of the 15th Infantry Battalion headed by Lt. Dharen Santos were also present during the ceremony.

The event that was organized by the Community Development Personnel in the said sitio. (PR)