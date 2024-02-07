Sipalay groups get P1.3-M livelihood aid from DSWD-6

The Department of Social Welfare and Development Office Region VI through the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) turned over checks with a total of Php1,360,000.00) to four (4) Sustainable Livelihood Program Associations (SLPA) in Sipalay City, February 6.

The following SLPAs received their respective cash assistance--PAMANA Barangay San Jose Association, Maricalum DIMPS Livelihood Association

Nauhang Entrepreneurs Association, and Canturay Vendors Association.

The PAMANA (Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan) is a program that aims to strengthen peace building development, reconstruction and focuses on providing interventions in Conflict and Vulnerable Areas (CVA).

SLP is a capability-building program for the poor, vulnerable and marginalized households and communities to help improve their socio-economic conditions through accessing and acquiring necessary assets to engage in and maintain thriving livelihoods.

City Administrator Philip G. Zamora, City Social Welfare and Development Officer Ivy Lynn Gallenero, City SLP focal person Rhea Sol Moreno, Provincial Coordinator Ramil Raquit, Project Monitoring Evaluation Officer Argentina B. Basoy, Project Development Officer II Jennifer Sapanza and Quenny Vingno were present in the turnover. (PR)