Sipalay health workers trained on sanitation during emergencies

The City Health Office of Sipalay City, in partnership with the Provincial Health Office and the Department of Health-Western Visayas, recently organized a three-day training workshop on water, sanitation, and hygiene in emergencies at the Social Hall of the New Government Center.

The workshop held last April 3-5 educated healthcare providers on effective measures to reduce the transmission of fecal-oral diseases and exposure to disease-bearing vectors during emergencies.

This is achieved through the promotion of good hygiene practices, safe drinking water, and the reduction of environmental health risks.

The workshop was attended by a total of 94 individuals, including punong barangays, kagawads, midwives, nurses from the local schools division, local water refilling station, City Health Office laboratory personnel, Health Education Promotion Office (HEPO), City Sanitary Office, and City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office personnel.

This initiative is in line with the city's commitment to providing safe and sustainable living conditions for Sipalaynons. (PR)