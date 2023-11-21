Sipalay hosts fifth stop of 1st guv’s esports cup

Sipalay City served as the 5th stop of the Governor's Cup Esports Competition.

The Esports tournament is a provincial initiative through the office of Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Negros Occidental Language and Information Technology Center (NOLITC) in partnership with AcadArena, Sipalay City Schools Division Office, and LGU of Sipalay City. November 16 at the Kyla's Event Hall, Brgy. 2.

City Mayor Maria Gina Lizares reminded all the students who participated in the cup to strive for a balance in their daily lives, especially in academics and family relations she added that esports is also a big help to the students to develop their critical and strategic thinking, leadership, teamwork, management continuous learning and passion among others.

The E-sport tournament was participated by 12 teams from various secondary schools in the Division of Sipalay, and a winner of this cup will be invited to the Panaad to compete in the championship bottles.

As the virtual battles begin, team Bravo and Alpha from Gil Montilla National High School clash for the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang champion title at the intense eSports competition in the arena.

Team Alpha consists of Adrian Señorin, Bobby Domingo, Jethro Bonilla, Clyde Bonilla, Jezrel Ferrer, Johnzen Herla, and their coach Ryan Arriesgado dominate the arena as they claim the 1st Governor's Cup Esport Champion title. The finals MVP was Clyde Bonilla from Team Alpha and the Not Just Play award - 2k, cert, and medal - Czar Givi Bullag from Team Bravo, from Gil Montilla National High School.

1st runner-up: Team Bravo, Melbron Calderon, Lance Raphael Villaneza, Richford Tingson, Christian John Castro, Czar Givi Bullag, Lester James Dayag, from Gil Montilla National High School.

2nd runner up: Team Binulegends from Gil Montilla National High School – Binulig Extension, Consist William Decampo, Clint Thomas Serenio, Jesrel Absalon, Jefferson Piamonte, Carl Cosino, and Jhon Romyr

Dupalco.

Community Affairs Officer Katherine Maguad-Jocame, Dr. Ma. Cristina B. Orbecido, Vocational School Administrator of Negros Occidental Language and Information Technology Center (NOLITC), and together with her team were also present. (PR)