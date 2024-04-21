Sipalay LGU agri office undergo ‘transformational leadership’ training

The Sipalat City Agriculture Office organized a four-day Transformational Leadership Training recently held at the Conference Hall of the New Government Center.

The objective of the training was to encourage, inspire, and motivate employees to create meaningful changes in their workplaces.

The training was aimed at cultivating leaders who are capable of inspiring and motivating their teams to achieve higher levels of performance.

It focused on developing skills such as vision-setting, empowerment, effective communication, and fostering a positive organizational culture.

During the training from April 16 to 19, agriculturist Marlo Cabanero discussed values formation, trends in agriculture, and advanced approaches and strategies.

The guest speaker's presentation aimed to help leaders become more effective, inspiring, and capable of driving positive change within their organizations.

The training was attended by City Agriculturist Lani Yanong, PESO Manager Marry Ann Arguelles, City Agriculture Office personnel.

It was also participated by the City Public Employment Service Office personnel, and trainees from Central Philippines State University Sipalay and Hinobaan Campuses. (PR)