Sipalay LGU awarded with Seal of eBOSS

The City Government of Sipalay received the Seal of eBOSS (electronic Business One-Stop Shop) Compliance and a plaque of commendation from the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) on August 22, 2024, in Iloilo City.

ARTA awarded the city government for its compliance with ARTA-DILG-DICT Joint Memorandum Circular 2021-01 and for having a fully automated eBOSS providing quality and efficient service to the public.

On behalf of City Mayor Maria Gina M. Lizares, Business Processing and Licensing Officer Susan Tacda received the awards from ARTA Director General Ernesto V. Perez.

Only five LGUs in Western Visayas have functioning and compliant eBOSS.

These LGUs are Sipalay, Himamaylan, Iloilo City, New Lucena and Pavia.

The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) is targeting an additional 120 local government units (LGUs) across the country to be fully compliant with the electronic Business One-Stop Shop (eBOSS) system this year.