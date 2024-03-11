Sipalay medical, DRRM personnel trained on nutrition in emergencies

Midwives, barangay nutrition scholars, vilalge officials, and emergency response personnel recently participated in a two-day training on nutrition in emergencies and information management/outpatient therapeutic care at the Social Hall, New Government Center, Sipalay City.

This training held last March 7 empowered participants to respond efficiently and compassionately to nutritional crises and understand the importance of nutrition in emergencies and the impact of malnutrition.

They were also taught how to assess nutritional needs and develop appropriate interventions for outpatient therapeutic care and gained skills in information management to track data, monitor progress, and evaluate the effectiveness of interventions.

The training also enhance their capacity to collaborate with other health care professionals and organizations.

Department of Health Western Visayas nutritionist-dietitians Joy Racasa and Roselle Eve Ferrer discussed the importance of micronutrient supplementation, dietary supplementation, identification of acute malnutrition with outpatient therapeutic care, infant and young child feeding in emergencies, and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management-Health Nutrition in Emergencies (DRRM-NIEM) Plan.*